Episode 542 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, I talk with memoirist and literary scholar Azar Nafisi about authoritarianism in Iran and America, and the role literature plays in freedom.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

NOTES



Read about massive recent protests in Iran.

This episode is released in association with Miami Book Fair.



