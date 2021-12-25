Episode 503 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, you’ll hear the “Geography, Intimacy, and Dislocation” poetry panel I moderated this year for Miami Book Fair: The three poets reading and discussing their work are Raymond Antrobus,

Carlie Hoffman,

& Tiana Nobile.

Today’s presentation was done in cooperation with Miami Book Fair.

Here is the official statement from the Association of Writing Programs about Purdue’s beleaguered English Department.

The Kerouac Project of Orlando opens for applications in January.

Episode 503 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).