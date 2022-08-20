Episode 537 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, I talk with the writer, publisher, and podcaster, Michael Wheaton.

NOTES

TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Check out Michael Wheaton’s magazine and press, autofocus.

Next weekend, the Orange County Library in downtown Orlando will be holding a literary expo.

__________

