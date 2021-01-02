Episode 453 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, I talk to the poet and memoirist Carolyn Forché about her latest collection, In the Lateness of the World.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

NOTES

TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Check out Netflix’s film adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s Good Morning, Midnight.

Check out my literary adventure novel, Guy Psycho and the Ziggurat of Shame.

