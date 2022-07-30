Episode 534 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, I speak with Rachel Kolman about her immersion in creative non-fiction and her writing life after her UCF MFA.

NOTES

TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

On Saturday, August 13th at 7:30 PM, Rachel Kolman’s farewell reading will take place at the Kerouac Project of Orlando.

___________________________________________________________________

