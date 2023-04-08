https://thedrunkenodyssey.com

Episode 571: Mark Scroggins!

On this episode, I speak with the scholar and poet Mark Scroggins about poetry that simultaneously compels and eludes the reader with its strange music, those depths of unknowing, the literary analogues to punk, reverse engineering a sense of cultural history, the problematic nature of the poetic voice, and whatnot.

Photo of Mark Scroggins and Emily Dickinson by Norman Finkelstein.

