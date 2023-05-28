https://thedrunkenodyssey.com

Video: Joy Baglio’s Residency Farewell Reading at The Kerouac Project of Orlando.

On May 20, 2023, Joy Baglio ended her residency at the Kerouac Project of Orlando by reading from a works in progress.. The Kerouac Project of Orlando includes a residency program in which one writer each season gets to live and work in the house where Jack Kerouac lived when On the Road came out, and where he wrote The Dharma Bums.

https://www.joybaglio.com

