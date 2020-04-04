Episode 414 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s episode, I talk with creative writer and Disney historian Todd James Pierce about the new Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction that let’s guests cross into the screen of a cartoon experience.

Todd Pierce Studios CROPPED June 2018

TEXTS DISCUSSED

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Sign

Photo by Todd James Pierce.

Mickey Minney Railway Podcast Photo

Photo by Todd James Pierce.

NOTES

Check out Todd’s books:

Ward Kimball

Three Years in Wonderland

Check out Todd James Pierce’s site and podcast, Disney History Institute. His episode devoted to Kevin Rafferty and the Runaway Railway is here.

