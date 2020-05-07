The Lists #37 by Tod Caviness



Chocolate Jesus Drink Recipe

Here’s the latest recipe from my quarantine rescue mission for misfit bottles of booze. In this case, the oddball bottle is dark creme de cacao. I have no idea why I have the stuff. Maybe I stole it from a Christmas party where they were drinking Brandy Alexanders?

Anyway, I call this the Chocolate Jesus because I drank it on Easter and it made my wife say “Jesus” when she drank it. (She hates Fernet Branca.)

1 ounce St. Remy VSOP Brandy

1 ounce Dark Creme de Cacao

1/3 ounce Fernet Branca

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Stir all ingredients with ice in a mixing glass, then strain into a coupe glass if you’re fancy. Garnish with a peppermint stick, I guess. I don’t know. Who are you trying to impress with your garnish anyway, you Nancy? Just drink the thing.

Tod Caviness is a former features writer at the Orlando Sentinel and has been a staple in the Orlando spoken community for the better part of two decades. He worked to coordinate poetry events at the Orlando Fringe Festival and was the host of the long-running reading series Speakeasy, as well as Loose Lips. He’s currently plotting his escape from Bradenton.