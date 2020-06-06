Episode 423 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

Alexander PateThis week, my intern, Alexander Pate, and I discuss the Salisbury, NC protests that he has participated in, and discuss this point in history.

IMG_7864

Heavy activity around a confederate statue with an angel.

NOTES

