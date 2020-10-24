Episode 443 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).
On this week’s show, Jeff Shuster and I discuss Richard Stanley’s recent film of H.P. Lovecraft’s The Color Out of Space.
NOTES
TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.
Check out Jeff’s column, The Curator of Schlock.
Episode 443 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).
Stephen McClurg said:
If there’s been one constant over the decade, it has been the The Curator of Schlock.
Richard Stanley talked about the human visual spectrum going from ultraviolet to infrared and he felt that if something were to emerge in our space/dimension it would come in between these two. Magenta is the color between the two, so that’s what he used.
Some horror favorites from what I’ve seen of the decade, though some are mixed genre. And though I probably watch too many movies, I don’t watch all the movies and the closer we get to the present, the fewer I’m likely to have seen.
Coyote (2010)
I Saw the Devil (2010)
Macbeth (2010)
The Reef (2010)
Berberian Sound Studio (2012)
A Field in England (2013)
The Strange Color of Your Body’s Tears (2013)
Deathgasm (2015)
The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)
Bone Tomahawk (2015)
Under the Shadow (2016)
The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
I Am the Pretty Thing that Lives in the House (2016)
The Void (2016)
Get Out (2017)
It Comes at Night (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
Tigers Are Not Afraid (2017)
One Cut of the Dead (2017)
Knife+Heart (2018)
Us (2019)
Midsommar (2019)
Color Out of Space (2019)
Short Films:
Brutal Relax (2010)
Canis (2013)
Coda (2013)
The Stomach (2014)
The Lighthouse (2015)
Deer Flower (2016)
Superbia (2016)
And the Whole Sky Fit in the Dead Cow’s Eye (2016)
Fry Day (2017)
Kaiju Bunraku (2017)
The Beaning (2017)
Docs:
American Grindhouse (2010)
Raging Boll (2010)
Forget Everything You Have Seen: The World of Santa Sangre (2011)
Vampira and Me (2013)
Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau (2014)
Dark Star: HR Giger’s World (2014)
De Palma (2015)
Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini (2015)
Kong: Long Live the King (2016)
King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen (2017)
Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (2019)
Scream Queen: My Nightmare on Elm Street (2019)