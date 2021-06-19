Episode 477 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcastsstitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, Jeff Shuster (our glorious Curator of Schlock) kick off summer by discussing two vintage summer camp films released in a two year span, Ivan Reitman’s Meatballs (1979) and Tony Maylam’s The Burning (1981).

TEXTS DISCUSSED

The Burning

Meatballs

The poster for Meatballs was really misleading.

NOTES

John King at Lone Oak

John King (right) with a starter’s mullet as the scoutcraft leader in the summer of 1989.

 

Fangoria Cover

Fangoria spoiling the big monster reveal of “Funhouse” back in 1981.

 

The Burning Holly Hunter

Holly Hunter’s brief appearance in her film debut in “The Burning,” with Jason Alexander behind her.

