Episode 502 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, I talk to the poet David Morgan O’Connor, who was the 2021 fall resident at the Kerouac Project of Orlando.

NOTES

TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Here is the official statement from the Association of Writing Programs about Purdue’s beleaguered English Department.

The Kerouac Project of Orlando opens for applications in January.

