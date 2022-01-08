Episode 505 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, I speak with the memoirist Brian Broome, winner of the 2021 Kirkus Prize for nonfiction.

TEXT DISCUSSED

NOTES

Today’s presentation was done in cooperation with Miami Book Fair.

Here is the official statement from the Association of Writing Programs about Purdue’s beleaguered English Department.

The Kerouac Project of Orlando is open for applications for its residency program.

