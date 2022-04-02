Episode 517 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, I speak with the poet Kimberly Ann Priest about purposeful ambiguity in poetry and the minor disturbing oddities in Hieronymus Bosch.

The Kerouac Project of Orlando is open for applications for its residency program until April 17th.

Check out these video archives of great poetry events from Miami Book Fair.

