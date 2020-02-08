Episode 405 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing.)

This week, I talk to my friend Corwin Moore, who is a comic and comedy writer.

Our proposed topic of discussion was the greatness of Richard Pryor, which we cover at length in a conversation that took many turns.

NOTES

This episode is sponsored by the excellent people at Scribophile.

TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

If I said that Superman III wasn’t bad, I may have been quite wrong.

Check out my literary adventure novel, Guy Psycho and the Ziggurat of Shame.

