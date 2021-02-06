Episode 458 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, Leslie Salas and I discuss Lynda Barry’s composition book-inspired musings on art, Syllabus, and how not just craft, but creativity itself is a skill.

