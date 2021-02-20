Episode 460 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s episode, fiction writer Gwen Mullins and I discuss many, many things from the front of the Kerouac Project of Orlando’s porch.

NOTES

TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Poet Danez Smith will perform an online masterclass on Friday February 26 at 6pm, and an virtual reading on Saturday, February 27 at 4pm p.m. At the event, hosted by Valencia College and the University of Central Florida, Smith will read from their newest book, “Homie,” recently named a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle award. Registration for both events is available at https://tinyurl.com/smithdanez

Learn more about the residency program of The Kerouac Project of Orlando here.