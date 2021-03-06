Episode 462 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s episode, I speak with the poet Denise Duhamel about her latest book, Second Story, how to approach the long poem, the empathy gap in American life, and the Jungian concept of the necessity of play.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

NOTES

TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.