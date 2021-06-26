Episode 478 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, journalist & poetTyler Gillespie & I discuss long-form journalism and the epic wildness and weirdness of Florida.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

Read Brandon Wolfe’s essay about Pulse.

Read John King’s essay about Walt Disney World’s tragic alligator incident.

Learn about how Florida’s governor will protect freedom at Florida universities by policing thought and banning race from all educational discussion.

NOTES

TDO Listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Check out my literary adventure novel, Guy Psycho and the Ziggurat of Shame.

