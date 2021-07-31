Episode 483 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, I interview a writer I’m obsessed with, the prose writer Tim Parks.

We talk about walking and its relationship to composition, plus the historical vision of Garibaldi, and the provoking contradictions of historical record.

