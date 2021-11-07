Episode 497 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, I discuss poetry, literary magazines, and Miami Book Fair with editors Lenny Dellarocca and Michael Mackin O’Mara, of The South Florida Poetry Journal.

NOTES

TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Check out The South Florida Poetry Journal.

Check out my literary adventure novel, Guy Psycho and the Ziggurat of Shame.

Episode 497 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).