Episode 500 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcastsstitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, I discuss the power of Stephen Crane with novelist Paul Auster.

Photo by by Spencer Ostrander.

TEXT DISCUSSED

NOTES

Today’s interview was done in cooperation with Miami Book Fair.

Behold my literary tourism in Brooklyn, during my MFA days.

Former site of The Brooklyn Cigar Shop set, taken May 3rd, 2008. (I apparently don’t know how to frame a shot.)

