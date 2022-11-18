Episode 552 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on iTunes, or right click here to download.

On this week’s program, I talk to Chelsea Alice about Salman Rushdie’s playful parable from 2020, “The Old Man in the Piazza,” published in The New Yorker, plus I share Salman Rushdie’s 2017 event from Miami Book Fair, in which he reads from his novel, The Golden House.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

A link to “The Old Man in the Piazza” is here.

NOTES



This episode is released in association with Miami Book Fair.



