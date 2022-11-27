Jennifer Worley is a professor of English at City College of San Francisco and President of the faculty union, AFT 2121. Her film Sex on Wheels documents the history of San Francisco’s sex industry and sex worker activism and has played at film festivals and universities worldwide. She is the author of Neon Girls: A Stripper’s Education in Protest and Power, published by Harper Perennial in 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Like this: Like Loading...