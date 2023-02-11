Episode 563 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, Chelsea Alice talks to Stephanie McCarter about Ovid’s self-reflection, making Ovid’s humor visible to a contemporary audience, and feminism as it relates to translation.

