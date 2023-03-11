Episode 567 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

This week, Brook Ziporyn and I discuss the complexities of interpreting the Daodejing, the humor of the book, and its applications to life philosophies, politics, literature, and many other things along the way.

TEXT DISCUSSED

NOTES

Check out Brook Ziporyn’s Interpreting the Daodejing: “The Minimally Discernible Position” (Supplement to Liveright Edition, 2023).



