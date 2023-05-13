https://thedrunkenodyssey.com

Episode 576: A Discussion of William Gibson’s Distrust That Particular Flavor with Rachael Tillman!

Rachael and I return to the subject of William Gibson in a non-fiction collection, Distrust That Particular Flavor, that proved charming fun. We discuss the history of technology, the cryptic mysteries of creating feature films, Japan, the paradox of science fiction’s timeliness, Japan, self-irony, and Japan.

