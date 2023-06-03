https://thedrunkenodyssey.com

Episode 579: A Roundtable Discussion of Jodi Picault’s The Storyteller, with Samantha Nickerson and Chelsea Alice

This week, Samantha Nickerson and Chelsea Alice join me on the mics to discuss a book infamously banned in Florida, Jodi Picault’s novel about the holocaust, The Storyteller.

NOTES

Episode 579 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcastsstitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that's your thing).

If you have recommendations for holocaust novels, please do leave us a post with them.

