586: Sarah Viren!

This week, I speak with Sarah Viren about memoir, the social structures of academic work, philosophy, and asking serious questions.

Photo by Q’Mariha Lewis.

TEXT DISCUSSED

NOTES

If you are an amazon customer, one way to support this show is to begin shopping with this affiliate link, so that the podcast is granted a small commission on anything you purchase at no additional cost to yourself.

To learn more about The Kerouac Project of Orlando, click here.

_______

Episode 586 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).