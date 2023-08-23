Comics Are Trying to Break Your Heart #235: What Lies Beneath

How much has fallen into the ocean—not simply own abominable trash islande, but the objects that we’re not responsible for like meteorites and space debris? What else might we find if we were to dive deep beneath the surface? What could be dredged up if we were looking? Ram V, Christian Ward, and Aditya Bidikar look closer in their short series, Aquaman: Andromeda.

Last year, I broke down the general plot of the first issue and what has happened in the proceeding two turns much of that information on its head. There was no kraken attacking other ships in the ocean, at least not really. What we begin to learn from the unfolding narrative is that the thing that had fallen into the ocean from space wasn’t falling, but returning. The heart of this vessel was a prison for a magical force that powered Atlantis for centuries by manifesting their latent dreams. It manifested nightmares as well—the city sinking being the most common nightmare among Atlanteans. The kraken, the crew’s fighting, and maybe even the presence of Black Manta, were all brought to life through this magical core and its desire to be free.

Aquaman isn’t simply the character we’ve been following, but this legend—the King Under the Sea. What V, Ward, and Bidikar are exploring with this series is the idea of how regular people can perceive these heroes. They’ve become mythic figures in the world and those that are lucky enough to view them perpetuate those stories and myths. While some are more tangible and immediately visible, others may not be. How often does someone ever get to see Aquaman? How often do they see what he does so deep in the sea? For most people, he’s likely become a figure of legend not often talked about except by sailors. But he’s real, fully flesh and blood, and grappling with his own legend—more literally than he would like.

Aquaman: Andromeda explores much of what makes Aquaman himself such a difficult character to write. He’s present in the world, but usually off to the side. Even though he’s had his series and stories, none feel as definitive as many of his counterparts receive. There’s a shifting, nebulousness to him that V, Ward, and Bidikar are able to nail down and make him more corporeal despite the shifting reality of the story. It asks if there’s any definitive version of this person and if Arthur Curry himself believes that version of himself exists.

Get excited. Get beneath.

Drew Barth at Miami Book Fair in 2019.

Drew Barth (Episode 331, 485, & 510) resides in Winter Park, FL. He received his MFA from the University of Central Florida.