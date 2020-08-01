Episode 431 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, Vanessa Blakeslee and I discuss two online pieces on the subject of sex writing, and the conversation roves from there.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

Lorin Stein’s “Why Write About Sex?” in The Paris Review.

J.T. Ellison’s “Don’t Be Shy: How to Write Effective Sex Scenes.”

Vanessa Blakeslee’s “The Fetish” in The Paris Review.

“Another Saturday Night with Mr. Fun” can be found in this anthology.

NOTES

Visit Vanessa’s website to learn more about her work.

