Darin Strauss

Photo by Robert Birnbaum.

On this episode, Darin Strauss and I discuss the utility of outlines, the utility of abandoning outlines, love, pain, stream-of-consciousness, love, Lucille Ball, Fred Trump, Coney Island, the semiotic intimacy of television, and love.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

The Queen of TuesdayChang and EngThe Real McCoyMore Than It Hurts YouHalf a LifeThe Thirty-Six Dramatic Situations

NOTES

