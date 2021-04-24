Episode 469 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, I speak with the actor Geoffrey Kent about Shakespeare in performance, how actors make the texts come alive, the modern English translation of Shakespeare plays, the agony of having to cut Shakespeare’s texts down, the scenes that are rehearsal-eaters, -linging steel, how action sequences by themselves tell stories, and other important matters.

