Episode 512 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, I talk to Lan Samantha Chan about writing a novel over a long period of time, learning and teaching at the Iowa Writers Workshop, the value of writing communities, and balancing teaching, administrative work, and writing.

Plus I chat with my dear friend Christopher Booth, who now lives in France.



TEXTS DISCUSSED

NOTES

The Kerouac Project of Orlando is open for applications for its residency program.

