Episode 560 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).
This week, Rachael Tillman and I discuss the art of persona writing through Philip Schultz’s recent book, Comforts of the Abyss.
TEXT DISCUSSED
NOTES
TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.
If you are an amazon customer, one way to support this show is to begin shopping with this affiliate link, so that the podcast is granted a small commission on anything you purchase at no additional cost to yourself.
_______
Episode 560 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).
D J Rout said:
My particular favourite comment for this episode was Ms Tillman’s ‘Imperilling vison throgh incessant eye-rolling.’ I wish I’d thought of that.
Because this episode meandered a bit away from the topic of the actual book it was very enjoyable. The discussion was not so far over my head that I couldn’t follow what you were talking about, and there were even references to writers I’d heard of, like Philip Roth (who I find unreadable) and Jennifer Egan (who’s A-grade material, in that if she submitted it in a writing course, you’d give her an ‘A’).
I do enjoy these discussion ones – I’ll send you some wine for the discussion on Instagram poets 🙂
thedrunkenodyssey said:
Thank you large, DJ!