Episode 570: Kathleen Rooney!

On this episode, I talk to Kathleen Rooney about finding the fun despite the end of The Great Enlightenment, the joys of mixing wit and earnestness in verse, the fun of exploring the landscapes of AWP locations despite mentally frying beneath fluorescent lights, the tactile pleasures of typewriters, and other important matters.

Scribophile, the online writing group for serious writers


TDO listeners can get 20% of a premium subscription to Scribophile. After using the above link to register for a basic account, go here while still logged in to upgrade the account with the discount.

Check out Kathleen Rooney’s essay on Godley and Creme’s “Cry” and Brian Salmans’s essay on E.U.’s “Da Butt” over at marchxness.com.

Visit Rose Metal Press here.

Follow Poems While You Wait on IG.

Check out Orlando typewriter guru Nick Georgoudiou’s bookstore, Joybird Books. He is my co-host for type-ins at The Kerouac Project of Orlando.

If you are an amazon customer, one way to support this show is to begin shopping with this affiliate link, so that the podcast is granted a small commission on anything you purchase at no additional cost to yourself.

Episode 570 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcastsstitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

