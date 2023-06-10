Episode 580: A Discussion of Devin Watson’s Horror Screenwriting: The Nature of Fear, with Rachael Tillman

Rachael and I discuss horror screenplays and horror story podcasts on an episode in which the podcast turns 11 years old.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

Photo by Katherine J. Parker.

NOTES

Check out Rachael’s recommended horror story podcasts:

The No Sleep Podcast

The Horror Hill Podcast

Knifepoint Horror Podcast

