Episode 580: A Discussion of Devin Watson’s Horror Screenwriting: The Nature of Fear, with Rachael Tillman

Rachael and I discuss horror screenplays and horror story podcasts on an episode in which the podcast turns 11 years old.

BOOKS DISCUSSED

NOTES

Check out Rachael’s recommended horror story podcasts:

The No Sleep Podcast

The Horror Hill Podcast

Knifepoint Horror Podcast

Episode 580 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature, is available on Apple podcastsstitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

