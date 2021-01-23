Episode 456 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

In this week’s show, Janna Benge and I talk to Lily Brooks-Dalton about the experience of having her novel adapted into a prominent Netflix flick, how to enjoy letting a story take a new life with another creator, what the running time of a film means for a film’s meaning, what film adaptations can teach a novel writer, and what film and television writing can do for a writer’s creative momentum.

