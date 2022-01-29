Episode 508 of The Drunken Odyssey, your favorite podcast about creative writing and literature is available on Apple podcasts, stitcher, spotify, or click here to stream (right click to download, if that’s your thing).

On today’s show, co-novelists Laura Blackett and Eve Gleichman talk about corporate cults, collaborative writing, and satire.



Plus The Drunken Odyssey’s video producer Shawn McKee comes over to my carport to discuss Joel Cohen’s recent film of Macbeth.

TEXTS DISCUSSED

NOTES

