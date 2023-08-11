The Curator of Schlock #428: The Killer Must Kill Again

Edwige, my long lost kangaroo companion from my misadventures in North America, leaped toward Razor Fangs, an S&M member of the Goose Lord Gang. Before she had a chance to strike, Razor Fangs swung a piece of the broken sink at Edwige. The porcelain hit her in the stomach and she crashed into the disabled stall. Splinters flew everywhere. A hissing laughters crawled forth from Razor Fang’s lips. I thought Edwige was done for.



—To be continued.

Tonight’s movie is 1975’s The Killer Must Kill Again from director Luigi Cozzi. I had to hunt around a bit for this one. It goes under another title, The Dark is Death’s Best Friend. That’s where I found it streaming on Tubi. It’s a strange feeling watching a creepy serial killer come after a young girl only to have the scene interrupted by a musical ad for T-Mobile featuring the stars of the hit sitcom Scrubs.



The movie begins with a psychotic serial killer played by Antoine Saint-John prepping the corpse of a young woman he recently killed. He sticks her in the passenger’s seat and gropes her a bit before driving off. We then move to a squabbling married couple, Giorgio (George Hilton) and Norma (Tere Velázquez). Norma accuses Giorgio of having an affair and prevents him from accessing their bank accounts. Without access to that money, Giorgio’s business will go under.

Giorgio drives out to a pay phone to call Fredericka, a woman he is most certainly not having an affair with. After he hangs up, he notices the killer pushing the car with the dead girl inside into the harbor. Giorgio reveals himself to be the killer and has a proposition for him. Giorgio will keep quiet about the murder if the killer murders his wife and gets rid of the body. Giorgio will even pay the killer the ransom money he’ll inevitably get from his father-in-law.



I have to say that the serial killer in this movie looks like a serial killer. Antoine Saint-John has a bony face with these big bulging eyes and waxy lips. The guy gives me the heebie-jeebies, but he doesn’t give Norma the heebie-jeebies who lets him right in thinking he’s a business associate of Giorgio’s. The killer strangles Norma with a phone cord and dumps her body into the trunk of his car which he’s left running with the keys in the ignition. After cleaning up, he comes back outside to find his car was stolen.

Turns out a couple of punk teenagers named Luca (Alessio Orano) and Laura (Cristina Galbó) took the car for a joy ride. I guess Luca is a rebel without a cause type. The killer is not amused and hot-wires a car, leaving in hot pursuit. Meanwhile, Giorgio has to deal with a nosey inspector (Eduardo Fajardo) who thinks he may be involved with his own wife’s kidnapping. You’d think this movie almost has the setup for a screwball comedy, but let’s not forget that there’s a serial killer involved and things will get nasty at some point.

Oh, well. The movie kept my attention for 89 minutes.

Photo by Leslie Salas.

